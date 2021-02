Kate Winslet, on sex scenes, and fighting “heterosexual stereotypes” in movies.

Academy Award-winning actress Kate Winslet stars in the film “Ammonite,” the story of Mary Anning, a 19th century paleontologist. The film portrays Anning as LGBTQ, and Winslet says the experience led her to realize she “had fallen a little bit victim to heterosexual stereotypes in the past.”