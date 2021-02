Rashida Jones on how her new film brings to mind her and her character’s famous fathers

Rashida Jones, star of Sofia Coppola’s new film “On the Rocks,” says she drew from her relationship with her father, music legend Quincy Jones, for her role opposite onscreen father Bill Murray. “We both have dads that people know, and they’ll wonder if it’s Francis [Coppola]; they’ll wonder if it’s Quincy. And the truth is, there’s probably some ember of both, for sure.”