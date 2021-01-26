Six directors tackle the idea (or is it a myth?) of controlling a film set

If directing a film had a theme song, it would likely be Janet Jackson’s “Control.” Or maybe Queen and David Bowie’s “Under Pressure.” In short, it’s a tough gig. These six directors know that control on a film set is a matter of balance -- between getting the job done and allowing a creative flow: David Fincher (“Mank”); Paul Greengrass (“News of the World”); Regina King (“One Night in Miami”); Spike Lee (“Da 5 Bloods”); Aaron Sorkin (“The Trial of the Chicago Seven”) and Chloe Zhao (“Nomadland”). Control is an illusion, contends Fincher. “The greatest fallacy of our profession.” The directors gathered virtually for The Envelope’s annual Oscar Roundtable.