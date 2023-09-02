Advertisement
VIDEO | 02:41
Jimmy Buffett, ‘Margaritaville’ singer-songwriter and lifestyle tycoon, dies at 76
Entertainment & Arts

Jimmy Buffett, ‘Margaritaville’ singer-songwriter and lifestyle tycoon, dies at 76

A storyteller who specialized in tales of beach bums, burnouts and small-time hustlers, Buffett chronicled coastal life with humor and a light touch.

Share
Entertainment & ArtsVideos: Latest
Advertisement