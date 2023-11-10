LA Times Today: The unmasking of the narcissistic, conspiracy-spreading baby-boomer rock star
For the last several years, singer Eric Clapton has been vocal against pandemic restrictions and vaccine requirements. He’s not the only 1960s rock star to move away from his previously liberal stances and move rightward politically.
So how will Clapton and other stars’ often conspiracy-driven politics impact their careers and legacy?
L.A. Times pop music critic Mikael Wood joined Lisa McRee with the story.
