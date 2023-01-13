LA Times Today: The concerts and albums we’re most excited for in 2023

Watch L.A. Times Today at 7 p.m. on Spectrum News 1 on Channel 1 or live stream on the Spectrum News App. Palos Verdes Peninsula and Orange County viewers can watch on Cox Systems on channel 99.

It’s a new year with lots of new music on the horizon.



From Rihanna to Sam Smith, some of our favorite musicians have announced plans to drop new albums and hit the road for live performances.



L.A. Times pop music critic Mikael Wood wrote about the best new music that will keep us dancing throughout 2023.