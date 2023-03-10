LA Times Today: The 2023 Oscars BuzzMeter predicts the Oscar winners
Watch L.A. Times Today at 7 p.m. on Spectrum News 1 on Channel 1 or live stream on the Spectrum News App. Palos Verdes Peninsula and Orange County viewers can watch on Cox Systems on channel 99.
Share
Hollywood’s biggest night is just days away. The 95th Academy Awards air this Sunday, March 12th on ABC.
L.A. Times entertainment writer Michael Ordoña shared his predictions and some insight from the Buzzmeter poll.
L.A. Times entertainment writer Michael Ordoña shared his predictions and some insight from the Buzzmeter poll.