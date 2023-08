LA Times Today: How Taylormania took over the world

It’s been a long time coming but Taylor Swift is in the midst of her six-night run at SoFi Stadium, bringing the first U.S. leg of her Eras Tour to a close.Nearly half a million Swifties have descended upon L.A. to see their favorite artist perform.L.A. Times pop music critic Mikael Wood wrote about the Taylormania that has swept Southern California and the unprecedented impact Swift’s shows have had on each city she’s visited.