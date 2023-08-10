LA Times Today: How Taylormania took over the world
Watch L.A. Times Today at 7 p.m. on Spectrum News 1 on Channel 1 or live stream on the Spectrum News App. Palos Verdes Peninsula and Orange County viewers can watch on Cox Systems on channel 99.
Share
It’s been a long time coming but Taylor Swift is in the midst of her six-night run at SoFi Stadium, bringing the first U.S. leg of her Eras Tour to a close.
Nearly half a million Swifties have descended upon L.A. to see their favorite artist perform.
L.A. Times pop music critic Mikael Wood wrote about the Taylormania that has swept Southern California and the unprecedented impact Swift’s shows have had on each city she’s visited.
Nearly half a million Swifties have descended upon L.A. to see their favorite artist perform.
L.A. Times pop music critic Mikael Wood wrote about the Taylormania that has swept Southern California and the unprecedented impact Swift’s shows have had on each city she’s visited.