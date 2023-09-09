In Studio: ‘Copa 71’ at TIFF 2023
The filmmakers and subjects of the documentary “Copa 71” stopped by the Los Angeles Times Studio @ RBC House to talk about their film, which is playing at the 2023 Toronto International Film Festival.
Matt Brennan is a Los Angeles Times’ deputy editor for entertainment and arts. Born in the Boston area, educated at USC and an adoptive New Orleanian for nearly 10 years, he returned to Los Angeles in 2019 as the newsroom’s television editor. He previously served as TV editor at Paste Magazine, and his writing has also appeared in Indiewire, Slate, Deadspin and numerous other publications.