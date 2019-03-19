Bill O'Reilly says his book about President Trump will have 'no spin'

Bill O’Reilly has a new book coming out about the life of President Trump, and he promises it will be a nonpartisan look at the experiences that have shaped Trump’s political and personal views.
“The United States of Trump: How the President Really Sees America” is to be released this fall by Henry Holt and Co. and is billed as “an up-to-the-minute intimate look” at POTUS’ “entire life,” written by someone who’s known Trump for more than three decades.
“‘The United States of Trump’ is essentially a history book about one of the most important political stories of all time,” O’Reilly said Tuesday in a release announcing the book. “How exactly did Donald Trump win the presidency and how has his view of America changed since he was elected? The book will have no anonymous sources and no spin.”
Henry Holt and Co. also publishes the former Fox News host’s bestselling “Killing” series of historical books — “Killing Reagan,” “Killing Lincoln,” “Killing the Rising Sun,” etc. — co-written with Martin Dugard. At least one, “Killing Jesus,” became a National Geographic Channel TV movie.
O’Reilly, who was Fox News’ biggest draw before getting fired in 2017 amid allegations of sexual harassment, has written 15 previous bestsellers and now hosts the daily “No Spin” podcast at billoreilly.com.