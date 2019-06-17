Skip to content
June 17, 2019
71°F
Movies
TRENDING TOPICS:
costco shooting
Gloria Vanderbilt
Iran
O.J. Simpson
plastic waste
Man in the Window
Entertainment
AIDS doc ‘5B,’ co-directed by Paul Haggis, uses star power to raise awareness
By
Amy Kaufman
12:05 PM
Entertainment
‘Men in Black: International’ continues the summer box office’s sequel slump
By
Sonaiya Kelley
Jun 16, 2019
Entertainment
SoCal movie events & revivals, June 16-23: ‘The Godfather, ‘Rebecca,’ Rom-Com Fest and more
By
Matt Cooper
Jun 16, 2019
Entertainment
L.A. movie openings, June 16-23: ‘Toy Story 4,’ ‘Child’s Play’ and more
By
Matt Cooper
Jun 16, 2019
Entertainment
Indie Focus: The mournful zombie comedy of ‘The Dead Don’t Die’
By
Mark Olsen
Jun 14, 2019
Entertainment
Tessa Thompson and Chris Hemsworth build on ‘Avengers’ chemistry for ‘Men in Black’
By
Sonaiya Kelley
Jun 14, 2019
Review
Adam Sandler and Jennifer Aniston look for clues and laughs in a strained ‘Murder Mystery’
By
Justin Chang
Jun 14, 2019
Entertainment
Reviews: Jim Gaffigan doubles up in ‘Being Frank’; Jack Quaid is ‘Plus One’; and more
Jun 13, 2019
Entertainment
Reviews for ‘Daughter of the Wolf,’ ‘Lost Angelas,’ ‘Head Count,’ ‘Killer Unicorn,’ ‘Vault’
By
Noel Murray
Jun 13, 2019
Entertainment
Review: ‘Funan’ marries stunning animation with genocidal terror
By
Kenneth Turan
Jun 13, 2019
Middle East
Review: An affair between a Palestinian man and Israeli woman ignites ‘The Reports on Sarah and Saleem’
By
Kenneth Turan
Jun 13, 2019
Movies
Review: Sex-positive ‘This One’s for the Ladies’ celebrates strippers and community
Jun 13, 2019
Movies
Review: Sex and conflict on the high seas revealed in documentary ‘The Raft’
Jun 13, 2019
Movies
Review: Alec Baldwin stars in ‘Framing John DeLorean,’ a different kind of hybrid
Jun 13, 2019
Movies
‘Toy Story 4’ director Josh Cooley was 15 when he saw the first movie. Now, he’s in charge
Jun 13, 2019
Movies
Review: Surprises from an animal hoarder in documentary ‘For the Birds’
Jun 13, 2019
Movies
Review: San Francisco hospital’s pioneering AIDS ward is movingly profiled in ‘5B’
Jun 13, 2019
Movies
Review: Diane Keaton and Brendan Gleeson add needed charm to ‘Hampstead’
Jun 13, 2019
Movies
Review: ‘Barbara Rubin & the Exploding NY Underground’ profiles provocateur
Jun 13, 2019
Movies
Review: ‘Toy Story 4’ grows up but still keeps the joy of toys
Jun 13, 2019
Movies
Review: Bill Murray and Adam Driver battle zombies in ‘The Dead Don’t Die’
Jun 13, 2019
Movies
Three generations of ‘Shaft’ bring the 1970s hero up to date
Jun 13, 2019
Movies
Review: Sienna Miller makes ‘American Woman’ her own
Jun 13, 2019
Movies
Review: Despite Samuel L. Jackson, this ‘Shaft’ is down for the count
Jun 12, 2019
Movies
Critic’s Choice: The Coen brothers get a mini-retrospective and a fresh critical appraisal
Jun 12, 2019
Movies
Mariano Llinás’ ‘La Flor’ is the dazzling, epic centerpiece of Locarno in Los Angeles
Jun 12, 2019
EVENTS AND OFFERS
Here comes The Taste! Delicious bites, drinks, chef demos, music and more are in store at this weekend-long food festival.
Early Bird tickets save $20 with offer code SAVE20
Eat|See|Hear outdoor screening of 'Fight Club' this Saturday at the Autry Museum in Griffith Park! Enjoy a film, music and food trucks under the stars.
Don't miss this weekend's film!
New Expeditions for 2020 just announced. On every Los Angeles Times Expedition, you'll be accompanied by an experienced Times reporter, editor or photographer who will help you see the world with a deeply informed, thoughtfully nuanced perspective.
VIEW TRIPS
Every month we'll share a book club selection, publish stories exploring the topic, and invite you to read along. Then we'll host a community book club evening with the featured author and invite you to join that, too.
Sign up for the Los Angeles Times Book Club
YOUR DAILY CHALLENGE - Sudoku, Mahjong Solitaire and more for free!
PLAY NOW
more Movies
Movies
Review: Tessa Thompson aside, 'Men in Black: International' is a globe-trotting mediocrity
Jun 12, 2019
Movies
As the son of rom-com royalty, Jack Quaid is making a name for himself in ‘Plus One’
Jun 12, 2019
Movies
Board of governors elections boost diversity for film academy
Jun 11, 2019
Review
‘Rolling Thunder Revue: A Bob Dylan Story by Martin Scorsese’ revives 1975
Jun 11, 2019
Movies
Mark your calendars: Oscars dates are set through 2022
Jun 11, 2019
trending
1.
L.A. Now
Costco shooting: New details emerged about why LAPD officer opened fire in store
1h
2.
World
Ousted Egyptian President Mohamed Morsi's death stirs memories of onetime democracy hopes
3m
3.
L.A. Now
Costco shooting: Man killed by off-duty officer had an intellectual disability, cousin says
6:55 AM
4.
Obituaries
Gloria Vanderbilt, heiress, socialite and fashion entrepreneur, dies at 95
2h
5.
Business
Landlords rip out escalators and walls to attract tenants like Google and Netflix
Jun 16, 2019
