SoCal movie events & revivals, May 26-June 2: ‘Cruel Intentions,’ the Hola Mexico Film Festival and more

It Happened One Night The Los Angeles Conservancy launches a new season of “Last Remaining Seats,” its annual series of classic films in historic theaters, with Frank Capra’s Oscar-winning black-and-white 1934 screwball comedy starring Clark Gable and Claudette Colbert; hosted by Leonard Maltin. Los Angeles Theatre, 615 S. Broadway, downtown L.A. Sat., 8 p.m. $16-$22. laconservancy.org