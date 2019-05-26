SoCal movie events & revivals, May 26-June 2: ‘Cruel Intentions,’ the Hola Mexico Film Festival and more

Lawrence of Arabia Peter O’Toole portrays the titular WWI-era British officer in director David Lean’s Oscar-winning 1962 historical epic; with Omar Sharif, Anthony Quinn, Claude Rains, Alec Guinness. Aero Theatre, 1328 Montana Ave., Santa Monica. Sun., 7:30 p.m. $15. americancinematheque.com
Rear Window A homebound photographer (James Stewart) thinks he might have witnessed a murder in a neighboring apartment in Alfred Hitchcock’s nail-biting 1954 suspense tale; with Grace Kelly. Cinespia at Hollywood Forever Cemetery, 6000 Santa Monica Blvd., Hollywood. Sun., 8:30 p.m. $18. cinespia.org
Jurassic Park Secret Movie Club presents Steven Spielberg’s 1993 dino-thriller; with Sam Neill, Laura Dern, Jeff Goldblum, Richard Attenborough, Samuel L. Jackson, Wayne Knight. The Vista Theatre, 4473 Sunset Drive, L.A. Mon., 10:30 a.m. $15.50-$20. eventbrite.com
Cruel Intentions Teen-themed 1999 update of the 18th-century novel “Les Liaisons dangereuses”; with Sarah Michelle Gellar, Ryan Phillippe, Reese Witherspoon, Selma Blair. Level, 888 S. Olive St., downtown L.A. Tue., 8:30 p.m. $17-$24; for ages 18 and up. rooftopcinemaclub.com
A Hard Day’s Night The Beatles star in Richard Lester’s madcap 1964 mix of music and comedy. Landmark Nuart Theatre, 11272 Santa Monica Blvd., West L.A. Fri., 11:59 p.m. $12. landmarktheatres.com
Hola Mexico Film Festival Recent dramas, comedies, horror movies, documentaries, etc., from our neighbor to the south. The Montalbán Theatre, 1615 N. Vine St., Hollywood; also at Regal Cinemas LA Live, 1000 W. Olympic Blvd., L.A.; and LA Plaza de Cultura y Artes, 501 N. Main St., L.A. Starts Fri.; ends June 8. $9-$100; passes: $200, $250. holamexicoff.com
It Happened One Night The Los Angeles Conservancy launches a new season of “Last Remaining Seats,” its annual series of classic films in historic theaters, with Frank Capra’s Oscar-winning black-and-white 1934 screwball comedy starring Clark Gable and Claudette Colbert; hosted by Leonard Maltin. Los Angeles Theatre, 615 S. Broadway, downtown L.A. Sat., 8 p.m. $16-$22. laconservancy.org
Saving Private Ryan Tom Hanks and Matt Damon star in Steven Spielberg’s 1998 drama set during the invasion of Normandy in WWII. Various theaters. Next Sun., Thu., 3 and 7 p.m. $12.50. fathomevents.com