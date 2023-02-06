14 fun, romantic and artsy ways to celebrate Valentine’s Day this week and next

Commemorate the martyrdom of an otherwise obscure clergyman in 3rd century Rome — or just find something romantic to do with your sweetie — with our curated list of Valentine’s Day events happening this week and next (and for more entertainment options, have a peek at my colleague Steven Vargas’ weekly newsletter, L.A. Goes Out).

Before you go, remember to check for reservation requirements and COVID-19 protocols.

Lucha VaVoom’s ‘Pasión en Fuego’

Masked Mexican wrestlers grapple, aerialists soar, comics crack wise and burlesque performers strut their scantily clad stuff in a special Valentine’s edition of this saucy variety show for ages 21 and older. The Mayan Theatre, 1038 S. Hill St., downtown L.A. 8 p.m. Feb. 8-9. $45-$90. ticketweb.com

Advertisement

‘The Princess and the Frog’ at the El Capitan

Hop on over to Hollywood for Valentine’s screenings of Disney’s New Orleans-set 2009 animated musical based on the classic fairy tale. 10 a.m., 1, 4 and 7 p.m. Feb. 8-14. $16 (includes popcorn); dinner and a movie package, $55. El Capitan Theatre, 6838 Hollywood Blvd., Hollywood. elcapitantheatre.com

“Astaire Dances” celebrates the legendary hoofer’s dance routines. (Mary Joyce)

American Contemporary Ballet’s ‘Astaire Dances’

The L.A-based company returns with a new edition of this stylish and sophisticated offering that celebrates the legendary hoofer’s classic dance routines. The program also includes “The Charlestons,” a new ballet by company director Lincoln Jones. Two California Plaza, 350 S. Grand Ave., 28th Floor, downtown L.A. 8 p.m. Feb. 10, 14, 17, 24; 5 and 8 p.m. Feb. 11, 18, 25; 2 and 5 p.m. Feb 12, 19, 26. $60-$130. acbdances.com

‘Valentines With the Righteous Brothers’

Original member Bill Medley is joined by vocalist Bucky Heard for a selection of the pop duo’s classic hits, backed by Pacific Symphony. Renée and Henry Segerstrom Concert Hall, 600 Town Center Drive, Costa Mesa. 8 p.m. Feb. 10-11. $53 and up. scfta.org

“Oil Jar With Lovers” (modified, detail), 420-400 B.C. (Getty Museum)

‘Seven Loves’ at the Getty Villa

Musical theater veterans perform classic show tunes inspired by Greek and Roman mythology in this cabaret show. Getty Villa, 17985 E. Pacific Coast Highway, Pacific Palisades. 7 p.m. Feb. 10. $30. getty.edu

Pasadena Symphony’s ‘Scheherazade’ at the Ambassador Auditorium

Guest conductor François López-Ferrer leads the orchestra in the Rimsky-Korsakov favorite inspired by a character from the romantic Middle Eastern folk-tale collection “One Thousand and One Nights.” Ambassador Auditorium, 131 S. St. John Ave., Pasadena. 2 and 8 p.m. Feb. 11. $40-$135. pasadenasymphony-pops.org

‘Don’t Tell My Mother’ at Dynasty Typewriter

Oscar Montoya (“Minx”) and Ilia Isorelýs Paulino (“The Sex Lives of College Girls”) are among the stars sharing true-life tales guaranteed to make your mama blush in a new installment of this LGBTQ-friendly storytelling series hosted by Nikki Levy. Dynasty Typewriter at the Hayworth Theatre, 2511 Wilshire Blvd., L.A. 1 p.m. Feb. 12. $25, $30. donttellmymother.com

Nikki Levy. (Ashly Covington)

‘Dream With Me’ at the Edye

The Sunday Morning Music series continues and includes this intimate program of chamber works by Beethoven, Rachmaninoff, Bernstein, Massenet and Zemlinsky. The Edye at the Broad Stage, 1310 11th St., Santa Monica. 11 a.m. Feb. 12. $60. broadstage.org

‘An Evening With John Legend’

The Grammy-winning R&B singer — also known as supermodel Chrissy Teigen’s better half — shares songs and stories from his decades-long career. Walt Disney Concert Hall, 111 S. Grand Ave., downtown L.A. 8 p.m. Feb. 13-14. $85-$299. (323) 850-2000. laphil.com

Grand Park’s Lovers Rock

Canoodle and/or cavort with your significant other at this free and family-friendly outing that features live music and DJ sets, a pop-up art gallery, a photo booth and more. Grand Park, 200 N. Grand Ave., downtown L.A. 6 to 10 p.m. Feb. 14. grandparkla.org

George O'Brien and Janet Gaynor in F.W. Murnau’s “Sunrise: A Song of Two Humans.” (Secret Movie Club)

‘Sunrise: A Song of Two Humans’ at the Art Theatre

The Jack Curtis Dubowsky Ensemble performs an original score to accompany a screening of F. W. Murnau’s captivating 1927 fable, one of the essential films of the silent era. George O'Brien and Janet Gaynor star. Presented in 35mm. Art Theatre, 2025 E. 4th St., Long Beach. 7 p.m. Feb. 14. $23-$25. arttheatrelongbeach.org

(Also at the Million Dollar Theater in downtown L.A., 7:30 p.m. Feb. 25)

Liz Goldwyn at the Hammer

The L.A.-based author, filmmaker and fashionista celebrates the release of her new book “Sex, Health, and Consciousness: How to Reclaim Your Pleasure Potential” by leading a guided interactive meditation. The Hammer Museum, 10899 Wilshire Blvd., Westwood. 7:30 p.m. Feb. 14. Free; first come, first served. hammer.ucla.edu

‘In the Mood for Love’

Tony Leung Chiu-wai is warm for Maggie Cheung‘s form and vice versa in Wong Kar Wai’s swoon-worthy 2000 drama set in 1960s Hong Kong. The Frida Cinema, Calle Cuatro Plaza, 305 E. 4th St., Santa Ana. 5:30 and 8 p.m. Feb. 16, 8 p.m. Feb. 17, 5 p.m. Feb. 18, 2:30 and 7:45 p.m. Feb. 19. $9.75-$12. thefridacinema.org

Luminario Ballet’s ‘Heroes, Sheroes, and Eros’ at the Wallis

Let choreographer Judith Flex Helle‘s L.A.-based company dance you to the end of love and back again. The Wallis’ Bram Goldsmith Theater, 390 N. Santa Monica Blvd, Beverly Hills. 7:30 p.m. Feb. 17-18. $29-$79. thewallis.org