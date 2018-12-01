New video: ‘Mission Impossible-Fallout’ is a gasp-worthy addition to the franchise

“Mission: Impossible - Fallout” (Paramount DVD, $25.99; Blu-ray, $31.99; 4K, $37.99; also available on VOD) With “Mission: Impossible - Fallout,” producer-star Tom Cruise and writer-director Christopher McQuarrie keep raising the bar for action films, peppering their film with stunts as gasp-worthy as any in the history of cinema. As with the earlier “M:I” films, “Fallout” has a preposterously twisty plot, as Cruise’s Ethan Hunt and his team once again covertly protect the world from amoral ideologues, with the help of people they’re not always sure they can trust. The movie’s many narrow escapes and sudden reversals push the limits of credulity. But that’s OK. The whole point of the story is to get the hero to his next dangerous mission: leaping out of planes, zooming a motorcycle through crowded streets, and hanging off the edge of a cliff for our amusement.