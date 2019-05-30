Critic’s Choice: Julianne Moore rings true in ‘Gloria Bell’

The two pictures would make for a deeply pleasurable double bill — and a revealing one too. The first “Gloria” had the benefit of originality and a trenchant political subtext rooted in recent Chilean history. “Gloria Bell” may feel like the looser, less tethered movie, though it’s just as movingly acted (John Turturro is superbly prickly as Gloria’s new beau), and no less complex or incisive in its assessment of the pleasures and indignities of middle age.