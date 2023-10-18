LA Times Today: Black Girl Environmentalist empowers Black girls, women and non-binary to be environmental leaders

Communities of color often face the biggest environmental dangers.



But there’s an organization dedicated to addressing those risks and finding Black women to lead the change.



Black Girl Environmentalist seeks to empower and connect girls, women and non-binary people to create a just climate future.