Advertisement
Climate & Environment

As salmon populations struggle, California bans fishing on rivers for a second year

By Ian JamesStaff Writer 
Share
Biologists in wetsuits use a net to capture young salmon in a river.
Because of declining salmon populations, California has canceled fishing in rivers for a second year. Here, state biologists collect young spring-run chinook salmon in Deer Creek in October.
(Peter Tira / California Department of Fish and Wildlife)

California regulators have decided to ban fishing for chinook salmon on the state’s rivers for a second year in a row, in effort to help the species recover from major population declines.

The unanimous vote by the California Fish and Game Commission on Wednesday follows a similar decision last month to prohibit salmon fishing along the California coast this year.

The decision will shut down the recreational salmon fishing season along the Sacramento, American, Feather, Mokulumne, Klamath and Trinity rivers, among others.

Advertisement

State officials have said salmon are struggling because of factors such as reduced river flows during the severe drought from 2020-2022, the effects of climate change, harmful algae blooms, and shifts in the species’ ocean diet.

Aggressive and impactful reporting on climate change, the environment, health and science.

Explore our new section

Fishing advocates blamed Gov. Gavin Newsom and his administration, arguing that the state has been sending too much water to farms and cities, and depriving rivers of the cold flows salmon need to survive.

Scott Artis, executive director of Golden State Salmon Assn., said the main cause is “a horrendous water policy that green lights unsustainable water diversions out of our salmon rivers.”

Artis reiterated his group’s opposition to the state’s proposal to build the Delta Conveyance Project, which would reroute water in the Sacramento-San Joaquin River Delta, as well as its plan to build Sites Reservoir in a valley north of Sacramento. He said these projects would cause further harm to fish, and argued that Newsom’s policies are “turning California’s rivers into ghost towns for salmon.”

State officials have said they are prioritizing plans to help salmon populations recover. Newsom’s administration in January announced a salmon strategy plan outlining a series of expanded efforts, including restoring habitats, modernizing hatcheries and removing barriers that block fish migration.

HALF MOON BAY, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 21: Commercial fishermen George Jue (left) and Dan St. Clair work at Pillar Point Harbor in Half Moon Bay. This year's salmon fishing season, which typically starts in May, is likely to be severely restricted - or possibly canceled for a second straight year. (Loren Elliott / For The Times)

Climate & Environment

Coastal salmon fishing banned for a second year amid steep population declines

Officials have decided to ban salmon fishing on the California coast for a second year. Salmon populations have dropped after the state’s last drought.

April 11, 2024

Charlton “Chuck” Bonham, director of the California Department of Fish and Wildlife, said in a recent interview with The Times that even as the fishery goes through this difficult time, state officials are focused on actions that can “change the trajectory.” He said these efforts include restoring wetlands to create more habitat, removing dams on the Klamath River and protecting flows and water quality in rivers to support fish.

Advertisement

“Hope is very much alive for salmon in California,” Bonham said. “We think they can not only hang on in the state but thrive, and get back to healthy numbers each year, where people can enjoy them.”

This year is the fourth in state history that no salmon fishing has been permitted. The other back-to-back closure occurred in 2008 and 2009.

California rivers once teemed with salmon, but the construction of dams blocked the fish from reaching many of the cold mountain streams where they once spawned. For decades, government-run hatcheries have reared and released millions of salmon each year. Those efforts, however, haven’t been enough to prevent populations from declining.

HALF MOON BAY, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 21: Captain William "Smitty" Smith stands for a portrait at Pillar Point Harbor in Half Moon Bay. This year's salmon fishing season, which typically starts in May, is likely to be severely restricted - or possibly canceled for a second straight year. (Loren Elliott / For The Times)

Climate & Environment

Salmon populations are struggling, bringing economic woes for California’s fishing fleet

Captains of fishing boats on the California coast are bracing for salmon fishing to be severely restricted — or possibly canceled for a second year.

March 31, 2024

Successive droughts and global warming have also taken a toll. During the 2020-22 drought, the water flowing from dams sometimes got so warm that it was lethal for salmon eggs.

California’s commercial and recreational fishing industries depend on fall-run chinook, which migrate upstream as adults from July through December. Some fish return to the hatcheries where they were released, while others spawn along tributaries of the Sacramento, San Joaquin and Klamath rivers.

Salmon are also central to the cultures of Native tribes, whose leaders canceled subsistence fishing last year.

Advertisement

Other salmon runs in California have declined to a point that they are at risk of extinction. Spring-run chinook are listed as threatened under the Endangered Species Act, and winter-run chinook are endangered.

HALF MOON BAY, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 21: Commercial fishermen George Jue (left) and Dan St. Clair work at Pillar Point Harbor in Half Moon Bay. This year's salmon fishing season, which typically starts in May, is likely to be severely restricted - or possibly canceled for a second straight year. (Loren Elliott / For The Times)

Climate & Environment

California’s water outlook has brightened for now, but salmon and other fish are still in peril

California’s fishing fleet suffered when salmon fishing was banned last year. With the fish population still struggling, more fishing restrictions are expected.

April 4, 2024

More to Read

Climate & EnvironmentCaliforniaWater & DroughtAnimals & PetsBreaking News
Ian James

Ian James is a reporter who focuses on water in California and the West. Before joining the Los Angeles Times in 2021, he was an environment reporter at the Arizona Republic and the Desert Sun. He previously worked for the Associated Press as a correspondent in the Caribbean and as bureau chief in Venezuela. He is originally from California.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement