LA Times Today: Environmentalists sue California over reduced solar incentives

The future of solar rooftop incentive programs in California will be decided in court. Three environmental groups are suing the California Public Utilities Commission claiming it acted illegally when it slashed compensation payments for power generated by solar panels.



If the lawsuit succeeds, rooftop solar installations could continue to grow. If the lawsuit fails, solar rooftop companies will decline and a demand for large solar farms and lengthy transmission lines will increase.



California is already in a race against time to meet a state law requiring 90 percent clean energy by 2035. That’s going to take a robust power grid.



As L.A. Times environmental reporter Sammy Roth wrote, “It’s complicated.”