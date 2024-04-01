Are you composting correctly? | Your Best L.A.: Sustain
Nearly HALF of the trash LA residents put curbside is compostable. Here’s a guide on how to compost properly, options for creating your own compost (even in small spaces), and what L.A. can learn from South Korea, who hit it out of the park with composting the right way.
Maggie Beidelman is a former senior video director for the Los Angeles Times. Before joining The Times in 2019, Beidelman helped launch AJ+, the digital media channel of Al Jazeera Media Network, where she produced the award-winning series “Untold America.” Beidelman has her master’s in documentary film from the UC Berkeley Graduate School of Journalism.