LA Times Today: Angelenos tied to Maui gather in grief at Carson’s Back Home in Lahaina
Watch L.A. Times Today at 7 p.m. on Spectrum News 1 on Channel 1 or live stream on the Spectrum News App. Palos Verdes Peninsula and Orange County viewers can watch on Cox Systems on channel 99.
Share
For the past 20 years, a restaurant in Carson has provided the flavor and feel of Lahaina to Southern Californians.
Back Home in Lahaina is where local Hawaiians and Hawaiians at heart head for dishes like spam musubi, macaroni salad and kalua pork. But recently they’ve been stopping in for more: a sense of community to mourn together the lives lost in their beloved town of Lahaina.
L.A. Times food columnist Lucas Kwan Peterson sat down with the owners and customers who have faith in the power of ohana.
Back Home in Lahaina is where local Hawaiians and Hawaiians at heart head for dishes like spam musubi, macaroni salad and kalua pork. But recently they’ve been stopping in for more: a sense of community to mourn together the lives lost in their beloved town of Lahaina.
L.A. Times food columnist Lucas Kwan Peterson sat down with the owners and customers who have faith in the power of ohana.