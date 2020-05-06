Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
535995_ME_0505_riverside_county_supes_protest_9_GMF.jpg
6 Images

Riverside County considering lifting pandemic restrictions

Demonstrators opposed to restrictions rally at Riverside County supervisors meeting on reopening some businesses.

Protesters who want public health restrictions rescinded rally outside a Riverside County Board of Supervisors meeting.  (Gina Ferazzi / Los Angeles Times)
Demonstrators who favor ending pandemic restrictions rally in the lobby of the County Administrative Center in Riverside.  (Gina Ferazzi / Los Angeles Times)
Protesters at the Riverside County Administrative Center. (Gina Ferazzi / Los Angeles Times)
Protesters follow the Riverside County Board of Supervisors meeting on video monitors.  (Gina Ferazzi / Los Angeles Times)
Protesters enter the County Administrative Center.  (Gina Ferazzi / Los Angeles Times)
Protesters watch the Board of Supervisors meeting.  (Gina Ferazzi / Los Angeles Times)
1/6