Chief justice, senators sworn in for Senate impeachment trial of Trump
For only the third time in American history, the Senate on Thursday began considering articles of impeachment to determine whether the president should be removed from office.
House Sergeant at Arms Paul Irving leads the seven House managers, Reps. Adam B. Schiff (D-Burbank), Jerrold Nadler (D-N.Y.), Zoe Lofgren (D-San Jose), Hakeem Jeffries (D-N.Y.), Jason Crow (D-Colo.), Val Demings (D-Fla.) and Sylvia Garcia (D-Texas) to the Senate chamber on Jan. 16, 2019.
(Alex Wong / Getty Images)
Chief Justice John G. Roberts Jr., center, arrives at the Senate on Jan. 16, 2020, to swear in lawmakers for President Trump’s impeachment trial.
(Jim Lo Scalzo / EPA/Shutterstock)
In an image from video, Sen. Charles E. Grassley (R-Iowa) swears in Supreme Court Chief Justice John G. Roberts Jr. as the presiding officer for the Senate impeachment trial of President Trump.
(Senate Television )
In an image from video, Supreme Court Chief Justice John G. Roberts Jr. swears in members of the Senate for President Trump’s impeachment trial.
(Senate Television)
In an image from video, Sen. Mitt Romney (R-Utah) signs the oath book after being sworn in for President Trump’s impeachment trial.
(Senate Television)
A Capitol police officer waits for the arrival of Supreme Court Chief Justice John G. Roberts Jr. on Jan. 16, 2020.
(Drew Angerer / Getty Images)
Senate Minority Leader Charles E. Schumer (D-N.Y.) speaks to reporters on Jan. 16, 2020, about President Trump’s impeachment trial.
(Julio Cortez / Associated Press)
