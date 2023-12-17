President | Jesse Collins Entertainment

Dionne Harmon, now president of Jesse Collins Entertainment, is known for producing the Super Bowl Halftime Show and music-related content. Her career includes TV specials like the Oscars, American Music Awards and BET Awards. At Jesse Collins Entertainment, she produced various shows, including the Emmy-winning Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show. Harmon aims to strengthen the company’s strategic alliances and expand its presence in the entertainment industry.