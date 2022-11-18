Valerie Gaines Amador

Assistant Dean of Alumni & External Affairs

University of California, Irvine

Valerie Amador has spent a decade serving students, faculty and staff at the University of California, Irvine. She currently serves as the assistant dean for alumni and external affairs for the UCI Graduate Division. In this role she oversees all external services which include fundraising, donor and alumni relations, recruitment, communications, and much more. In Amador’s two years with the Graduate Division, she has helped lead a fundraising effort that generated over $7 million for UCI graduate students and postdoctoral scholars, fellowships, endowments and other emergency funds.