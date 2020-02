Kansas City Chiefs celebrate winning Super Bowl LIV

The Kansas City Chiefs celebrate after winning Super Bowl LIV over the San Francisco 49ers.

Faced with another double-digit deficit, Patrick Mahomes simply exhaled Sunday and breathed life into another Kansas City comeback. The dynamic quarterback led the Chiefs to three fourth-quarter touchdowns and a 31-20 victory over San Francisco in Super Bowl LIV at Hard Rock Stadium. Here, the team celebrates after the game in their locker room.