LA Times Today: A new law could get rid of leaf blowers for good

Gas-powered leaf blowers are noisy, stinky, and everywhere in L.A..



The city has tried to ban the devices for years, but a new law could get rid of them for good.



L.A. Times columnist Patt Morrison looked into the history of leaf blower bans in Los Angeles.