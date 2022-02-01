LA Times Today: A new law could get rid of leaf blowers for good
Watch L.A. Times Today at 7 p.m. on Spectrum News 1 on Channel 1 or live stream on the Spectrum News App. Palos Verdes Peninsula and Orange County viewers can watch on Cox Systems on channel 99.
Gas-powered leaf blowers are noisy, stinky, and everywhere in L.A..
The city has tried to ban the devices for years, but a new law could get rid of them for good.
L.A. Times columnist Patt Morrison looked into the history of leaf blower bans in Los Angeles.
The city has tried to ban the devices for years, but a new law could get rid of them for good.
L.A. Times columnist Patt Morrison looked into the history of leaf blower bans in Los Angeles.