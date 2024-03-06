How to date better in Los Angeles, land of the flirts and the fakes

To say it’s difficult to date in Los Angeles is almost like saying the traffic is bad. Yes, we know!

But what if dating didn’t have to feel so debilitating? What if we could create the healthy and fun dating life that we crave so badly? One that would make us excited about the possibility of love and romance? This ongoing series will explore how to approach everything from dating apps and attachments styles to situationships and ghosting.

Let’s get back out there.

If you have a suggestion for an upcoming story, email kailyn.brown@latimes.com.

Are you an anxious or avoidant dater? Here’s how to break those habits and level up Whether you have an anxious or avoidant attachment style, you can become a secure dater. Here’s how to do it, according to relationship experts.