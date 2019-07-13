Best burgers: In the July 11 Food section, a list of L.A.’s 21 essential burgers said the Apple Pan opened in the 1960s; the restaurant opened in 1947. The story also misspelled Golden State’s Jucy Lucy burger as the Juicy Lucy. And it said Banh Oui’s Oui Burger contains cabbage; the burger is topped with iceberg lettuce.
“The Farewell”: In the July 12 Calendar section, a photo caption accompanying a review of the movie “The Farewell” misspelled the name of actress Zhao Shuzhen as Zhao Shuzen.
If you believe that we have made an error, or you have questions about The Times’ journalistic standards and practices, you may contact the readers’ representative by email at readers.representative@latimes.com, by phone at (877) 554-4000 or by mail at 2300 E. Imperial Highway, El Segundo, CA 90245. The readers’ representative office is online at latimes.com/readersrep.