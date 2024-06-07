Advertisement
Los Angeles Times News Quiz this week: Rubio’s closures, high temps and a Biden benchmark

Did you read all about the famous donkey, Rubio’s store closures and the new Biden border benchmark? Then put your recall to the test with this week’s News Quiz.
By Adam Tschorn
Los Angeles Times ExclusiveFollow
Welcome to the Los Angeles Times News Quiz. If you’re here to play for the first time, here’s how it works. (And if you’ve done this before — you know who you are — get on with the game!)

Each Friday, I serve up 10 handcrafted, California-focused, multiple-choice questions based on stories that appeared in The Times (in print or online) over the previous seven days. This week, for example, we’re taking a look at stories about 3,500 endangered Joshua trees, a Palo Alto donkey with a connection to the big screen, Biden’s border benchmark (try saying that five times fast) and what caused Rubio’s Coastal Grill to shutter 48 restaurants.

Lifestyle

The 15 best L.A. places to test your smarts in bar trivia

Not all Los Angeles pub quizzes are created equal. Here’s a guide to local bar trivia nights that bring a little something extra to the game.

Nov. 23, 2022

If you’ve kept up with the news of the week, answering these questions correctly should be a breeze. Also, if you enjoyed the quiz and want it to land in your email inbox each week, make sure to sign up for our Monday-through-Saturday Essential California newsletter, which includes a link each Saturday morning. But if you didn’t enjoy the quiz and have thoughts on how to improve it, we’re all ears. Just scroll down and fire away. (Don’t forget to click the green “submit” button when you’re finished.)

Are you ready to have some fun? I am. Let’s get started.

