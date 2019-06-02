Girl, 7, gets 1,000 stitches after dog attack at Riverside County kennel, officials say

A 7-year-old girl needed 1,000 stitches after a dog bit her face during a visit to a private animal rescue facility in Riverside County, authorities said.
The 2-year-old male Akita lunged at and bit the girl at the facility in Romoland, the Riverside County Department of Animal Services said Saturday.
The girl was at the kennel with her family, hoping to adopt a dog.
KABC-TV reports the child is recovering after undergoing three hours of surgery.
Due to the severity of the attack, Animal Services plans to have the dog euthanized.