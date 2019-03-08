Electric bike bandit makes off with $8,000 from Newport Beach bank

Police are looking for a bank robber who rode away from a bank heist on an electric bike with $8,000 in Newport Beach on Thursday.
The suspect, who was wearing sunglasses, a dark beanie and black jacket, walked into the OneWest Bank at 3700 E. Coast Highway in Corona del Mar about 3:50 p.m. Police said he brandished a black semiautomatic handgun as he demanded money from the teller.
After the teller handed over the cash, the man fled on a black electric bicycle. Police said the robber may have stuffed a pillow inside his shirt in an attempt to change his body type.
Police released photos of the man from the bank’s security cameras in an effort to identify the suspect. Anyone with information is asked to call Det. Mike Fletcher at (949) 644-3779.