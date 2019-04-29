Former South Pasadena student is one of four killed in Seattle crane collapse

Among the four people killed Saturday when a construction crane came crashing down onto one of Seattle’s busiest streets was a 19-year-old woman from South Pasadena.
Sarah Wong graduated last spring from Futures Academy in Pasadena and was in her freshman year at Seattle Pacific University, where she was pursuing a degree in nursing. Wong was traveling with another student in a car when a crane at a site for Google’s new campus crashed to the street below. Three others, including two construction workers, also died.
In a statement Sunday from Seattle Pacific University, where Sarah was a month away from finals week, the school asked that the “community join us in praying for Sarah’s family and friends during this difficult time.”
Friendship was a powerful force in Wong’s life, as evidenced from her social media accounts. A photo from Futures Academy shows a graduating Wong at a lectern addressing the Class of 2018. On her Facebook page, she smiles in graduation photos with numerous friends. In one, she’s surrounded by family in an embrace of unmistakable pride.
Wong also posted more than a dozen graduation tributes to her friends at South Pasadena High School, which she attended before transferring to Futures Academy. Two weeks before her former school’s graduation, she donned a sash at prom that revealed she was “Prom Royalty.”
Lauren Tan, a friend who met Wong in kindergarten, told the Seattle Times that her friend had affected many.
“She spread so much love, encouragement and kindness to everyone around her,” Tan said.
The introduction on Wong’s Instagram page summed up her life: “Aloha nui loa.” Much love.