Partner & Trial Lawyer

Winston & Strawn LLP

Professional Services

Carol Alexis Chen, an award-winning former career federal prosecutor and trial lawyer in the United States Department of Justice, is a partner and trial lawyer in Winston & Strawn LLP’s Los Angeles office. Widely regarded as a skilled negotiator and strategist, litigator, and trial lawyer, Chen tackles the most difficult cases at all stages of a matter. As a member of Winston’s White Collar, Regulatory Defense, & Internal Investigations group, she represents public and private companies, corporate officers, and other individuals in white collar criminal and regulatory matters, both before and after charges have been filed. With respect to investigations, in addition to responding to government inquiries, Chen conducts sensitive internal investigations for her corporate and individual clients and counsels them on the development, implementation, and enhancement of compliance and remediation programs. In the civil realm, Chen represents clients on a wide range of complex commercial litigation issues.