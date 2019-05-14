Rosenstein labels Comey a ‘partisan pundit’ as pair’s public spat continues

Two days after firing Comey, Trump acknowledged in a television interview that he was thinking of “this Russia thing” when he made the move. Rosenstein said no one had told him what reasons for firing Comey should be put in the memo — though Mueller’s report says Rosenstein had been asked to reference Russia, a request it says he rejected — and said he was never told that dismissing Comey was meant to shut down the investigation. He said he did not believe that firing Comey would affect the investigation.