No. 6 – Armanino LLP
11766 Wilshire Blvd. Ninth Floor, Los Angeles, CA 90025
777 S. Figueroa St. Suite 2600, CA, CA 90017
Headcount in Los Angeles County
- Total number of CPAs: 185
- Total number of accounting professionals (including CPAs): 484
- Total number of employees: 522
Headquarters: San Ramon
Year established: 1969
Offices firmwide: 21
Audit, Tax, Advisory, Business Management, M&A, Internal Audit
Industries served: Entertainment, Healthcare, Hospitality, Legal, Manufacturing, Nonprofit, Real Estate, Retail, Tech, Cannabis
Top Local Executive: Kenneth C. Coelho, Managing Partner-SoCal