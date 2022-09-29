Alan H. Beyer

Executive Medical Director

Newport Orthopedic Institute

Dr. Alan Beyer is a self-proclaimed “sports nut” who also happens to be board-certified in orthopedic surgery. This meshing of two passions enabled him to not only dedicate himself to caring for patients suffering from sports injuries, but also be the co-host of the one-hour talk radio show, “Doctor in the Dugout,” featured on Angels Radio on Saturdays. Dr. Beyer is fellowship-trained in both knee surgery and sports medicine. He treats patients in need of cartilage restoration procedures, total and partial knee replacements. Dr. Beyer performs over 150 knee replacements annually and is involved in the early intervention and treatment of osteoarthritis of the knee through minimally invasive surgery. Dr. Beyer also serves as Medical Director at Hoag Orthopedic Institute since the inception of the orthopedic and spine hospital in 2010. In addition, he is the executive director of the Orthopedic Center of Excellence at Hoag Memorial Hospital.