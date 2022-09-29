Shareholder

Greenberg Traurig, LLP

One word sums up Bruce Fischer’s legal career: prolific. As co-managing shareholder of the Orange County office of global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP and chair of the firm’s west coast real estate practice, he is a highly sought-after practitioner, well-known for his ability to manage and shepherd highly complex deals over the finish line. He continues to burnish his credentials by efficiently leading multi-jurisdictional legal teams while also serving as a trusted advisor to his clients on the financial and operational aspects of their real estate investments and dispositions. The foundation of his practice has been built on decades representing buyers, sellers, investors, real estate developers and project sponsors on an array of real estate acquisitions, sales, financings and joint ventures, which is a depth of experience that Fischer’s clients find invaluable and a key reason why they turn to him for their largest, most complex transactions.