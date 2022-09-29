Chief Executive Officer

University of California, Irvine, UCI Health

As CEO, Chad Lefteris has led UCI Health, Orange County’s only academic medical center, and all clinical and patient-serving operations through the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, while accomplishing and surpassing financial and operational goals. UCI Health comprises the clinical medical education and research enterprises of the University of California, Irvine. The hospital has 418 acute care beds that provide tertiary and quaternary care. Aside from the main hospital, Lefteris also oversees UCI’s ambulatory and specialty medical clinics spread throughout Orange County. UCI Medical Center features Orange County’s only National Cancer Institute-designated comprehensive cancer center, high-risk perinatal/neonatal program, Level I trauma center and Level II pediatric trauma center, and is the primary teaching hospital for UCI School of Medicine. Due to the excellent leadership skills and opportunities Lefteris has brought to UCI, the UC Board of Regents has approved plans for a second, new $1.2 billion UCI Medical Center.