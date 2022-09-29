Founder & CEO

ANGEL AID CARES

Cristol Barrett O’Loughlin is fiercely passionate about providing mental health services, emotional relief and personal connection to “Rare Mothers” – 350 million women globally who are caring for a loved one with a rare genetic disease. Through her nonprofit, ANGEL AID, she connects with more than 1,400 rare families across 33 countries around the world, all through her family home turned retreat center, Barrett Family Ranch, located in Orange. O’Loughlin works with a team of professionals to deliver weekly virtual support groups. Caregivers all over the world attend these groups to find like-minded parents to connect with and learn some sustainable coping skills. Weekly support groups are an opportunity for these caregivers to take an hour a week and focus on their own mental health and self-care. ANGEL AID connects caregivers with one another on Mighty Networks so they can lean on one another.