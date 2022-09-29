Chief Marketing Officer

Sunwest Bank

Dwight Flenniken is an entrepreneurial minded executive, focused on consumer centric digital innovation and transformation. Over the course of his career, Flenniken has worked in the financial sector, including banking and fintech startups. He has helped these companies develop plans to scale and grow their businesses through data insights and market-driven technology. In his nearly 20 years of marketing experience, he has specialized in enterpriselevel campaign planning, strategy and execution, team building and management, cross-channel advertising and digital marketing platform design and integration. Prior to joining Sunwest Bank, Flenniken served as an executive for some very successful start-ups including Americor, Goldco, Loanpal and Quinstreet. He graduated from California State University, Long Beach in 2002 with a B.A. in Journalism. Having recently moved from Huntington Beach, Flenniken and his family currently reside in Park City, UT.