Elizabeth M. Weldon

Partner

Orange County Snell & Wilmer

Elizabeth Weldon is a certified specialist in Franchise and Distribution Law, the State Bar of California and the Board of Legal Specialization. She concentrates her practice on business and franchise litigation, trial, judicial reference and arbitration. Weldon represents both large and small businesses in commercial litigation matters, including breach of contract; tort; unfair competition; class action; commercial real estate; and intellectual property disputes, such as patent, trademark and trade dress claims, as well as other complex matters. Additionally, she represents franchisors in matters including breach of contract; trademark and trade name infringement; business competition torts; vicarious liability and joint employer issues; and franchise law claims. Weldon is licensed to practice in both California and Arizona and is currently the finance officer of the governing committee of the American Bar Association’s Forum on Franchising. She previously served as the co-chair of the 2020 Annual Meeting of the Forum on Franchising.