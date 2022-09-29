Senior Associate

Agentinc

Hoda Hajirnia is setting out to master every aspect of real estate with wisdom and knowledge that garners a charismatic sense of confidence in negotiating any type of real estate transaction. Growing up in a family where her father was a very successful real estate investor and her uncles were both highly regarded real estate agents, she learned the fundamentals of real estate at a very young age. Prior to joining Agentinc., Hajirnia worked in the newsroom at ABC. Although she gained a wealth of knowledge, she knew her true passion was real estate. She now combines her dedication and experience both in real estate and entertainment and is making her mark in the high-end real estate luxury market. Her personable and professional character enables her to build and maintain solid friendships, long-term clients and a wealth of business relationships within the community.