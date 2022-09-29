Senior Managing Director, Orange County Markets Lead

JLL

As senior managing director and markets lead for the JLL Orange County office, Jeff Ingham had several notable accomplishments in the past two years. In 2021, he led a team that increased revenue by approximately 33 percent over 2019. Ingham is also a “player-coach” who has completed several large office lease transactions for portfolio clients in healthcare, gaming and tech industries as well as industrial transactions for medical device and retail companies. Additionally, he opened a new office in Irvine in 2020 to accommodate the firm’s recent growth. He has been instrumental in the growth of senior level professionals during the pandemic. Under Ingham’s leadership, the JLL Orange County office has grown from 20 employees to over 120 over the past decade. He has extensive experience assisting clients with portfolio strategy, transaction management, site and building acquisitions/dispositions, sublease dispositions and lease transactions in every market within Southern California.