Jennifer Lynn Whittington

Senior Vice President

CBRE

Jennifer Whittington joined CBRE in 2015 to focus on office agency leasing assignments in Orange County, utilizing her 22 years of commercial real estate experience to develop and implement creative and strategic real estate solutions for clients. Specializing in Orange County, she has developed a reputation of exceptional knowledge and reliability through the commercial real estate market. Since joining CBRE, she has completed nearly 500 transactions totaling 19 million square feet and $1.2 billion in value and currently leads the CBRE Orange County office broker meetings. Prior to joining, Whittington was a senior associate at Cushman & Wakefield for six years, where she completed 800 listing transactions with her team, totaling over 10 million square feet and $1.2 billion in value. She started her career at Arden Realty, Inc. in 2009, where she specialized in landlord representation of office portfolios in Orange County and Phoenix.