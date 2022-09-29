West Division Director

UBS

As a wealth management executive with experience at three world-leading financial institutions, Jennifer Povlitz has created strategies executed by field leaders and financial advisor teams to help advise affluent families in making informed financial decisions. Known for her ability to drive top-line growth through organic initiatives and strategic partnerships, she builds businesses within businesses and provide clients with a high-touch, content-rich advisory ecosystem at the intersection of wealth and life decisions. Her passion for helping people optimize the impact of their wealth and gain financial literacy extends beyond her role at UBS. As a member of the Board of Advisors for UCI’s Center for Investment and Wealth Management, she is actively involved in initiatives to educate and empower underserved students with financial literacy and is developing the strategic roadmap to introduce a new generation of talent to opportunities in the finance sector. She champions advancing women and underrepresented leaders and received the “Most Powerful & Influential Woman” award from the National Diversity Council.