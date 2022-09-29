Chief Revenue Officer

Green Street

As the chief revenue officer for Green Street, Kris Hoffman is responsible for revenue-generating activities in the U.S. and Europe. To date, his biggest career achievement is growing an organization with enough scale, infrastructure and talent to help attract two leading private equity investors in less than a five-year span. When he joined the company 10 years ago, there were 45 employees, and today it boasts over 300. To reach this level, Hoffman revamped existing roles and departments to maximize revenue while exceeding client needs. That manifested itself in a global sales organization, a redefined account management team, a new customer success team, a new commercial enablement team, a reinvigorated technology team and a lean marketing staff. The company serves private equity and real estate companies, investment banks, lenders, pensions, sovereign wealth funds and advisors.