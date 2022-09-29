Chief Executive Officer

Cloudvirga LLC

Prior to joining Cloudvirga, Maria Moskver established and built strong legal frameworks at a number of start-up companies. Her focus on a “culture of compliance” has contributed to her reputation as one of the most notable general counsels in the mortgage industry and across the nation. When she joined Cloudvirga (the leading provider of intelligent point-of-sale mortgage technology) as the first legal professional on the team, she immediately implemented a compliance management program and legal framework. Moskver built out a legal framework from the ground up that set a standard for Cloudvirga’s legal and regulatory compliance across the industry and safeguard the company and its customers. She implemented a comprehensive compliance management program so that Cloudvirga’s technology touches every part of the mortgage workflow from point of sale through closing. She also played a pivotal role in the successful acquisition of Cloudvirga by Stewart Title last year.