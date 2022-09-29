President & CEO

Innovative Housing Opportunities

Since 2018, Rochelle Mills has served as president and CEO of Innovative Housing Opportunities (IHO), an award-winning Orange County-based nonprofit developer of high-quality, affordable housing. She has been instrumental in repositioning the 46-year-old organization into a new legacy of developing, advocating for and preserving affordable housing. Mills is committed to investing in developing IHO’s real estate assets, staff and board, residents and communities. She is focused on building strategic and creative partnerships that help IHO build catalytic, equitable and economically vibrant communities. With an understanding of the social and economic impact of housing and the opportunity and responsibility that come with it, she represents the organization in legislative, policy and advocacy matters relating to affordable housing, creative placemaking and authentic community development. Under her tenure, IHO’s portfolio has grown from a single property to more than 600 units across Southern California.