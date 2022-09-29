Executive Vice President

CBRE

Sean Ward has been with CBRE since 2004, virtually his entire career. He started as a sales assistant making over 100 marketing calls per day. Over the last 18 years, he progressed through the ranks at CBRE and currently holds the title of Executive Vice President, the firm’s second-highest sales title. Ward helps lead a team of seven people focused solely on SoCal industrial. Their primary area of focus is along the 91-Freeway Corridor from Southeast Los Angeles through North Orange County and out to Corona. Over the last two years, Ward and the team have amassed a listing portfolio of over 2.5 million square feet of available properties, with most of those being new development projects. Of note, he represents Goodman on its 1.5 million square foot redevelopment of the former Kimberly-Clark campus in Fullerton, one of the largest projects in Southern California.