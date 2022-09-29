Steven G. Check

President & Chief Investment Officer

Check Capital Management Inc.

When Steve Check graduated as an engineer from UCI, he started working for a division of Hughes Aircraft. He always had a passion for investments and started writing a monthly investment newsletter that he would share with his colleagues at Hughes. Eventually, he realized his real passion was for investments and left Hughes at the age of 26 to begin his path towards helping others with their financial wellbeing. He started Check Capital Management in 1987 and never looked back. The company is an independent registered investment advisory firm and has now been in existence for 35 years. The firm has grown into a successful company where clients entrust its professionals to manage their savings and navigate their financial lives. With about 1,000 clients and $1.6 billion of assets under management, Check Capital is one of the most successful value-based investment firms in Southern California.